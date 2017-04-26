Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Petr Cech: 'Arsenal under pressure in every game'

Petr Cech of Arsenal in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech admits that his side will be under pressure to win all of their remaining games this season as they bid to claw back the gap to the top four.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has admitted that his side will be under pressure in every match between now and the end of the campaign as they look to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Gunners find themselves playing catch-up in seventh place, with seven points separating them from the top four as things stand.

Arsenal do, however, have at least one game in hand over all of the teams above them in the table and, having also reached the final of the FA Cup with victory over Manchester City on Sunday, Cech believes that their season can not be judged until the very end of it.

"The FA Cup is at the end of the season so there will be a lot of conditions before we play the final. Our target is to finish as high as possible. At the moment we have games in hand but the situation in the league is a bit complicated for us," he told reporters.

"We will be able only to judge and measure at the end of the season. Then we'll see for the final because if you don't qualify for the Champions League it will be a big loss and a big disappointment.

"I think we're going to be under pressure in every game now because of the position we're in in the league. There is no other option than we need to keep getting three points in every game to hope we can get automatic qualification for the Champions League for next season."

Arsenal host Leicester City on Wednesday night knowing that victory would lift them back into sixth place.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Belotti 'not affected' by £85m clause
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 