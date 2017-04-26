Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech admits that his side will be under pressure to win all of their remaining games this season as they bid to claw back the gap to the top four.

The Gunners find themselves playing catch-up in seventh place, with seven points separating them from the top four as things stand.

Arsenal do, however, have at least one game in hand over all of the teams above them in the table and, having also reached the final of the FA Cup with victory over Manchester City on Sunday, Cech believes that their season can not be judged until the very end of it.

"The FA Cup is at the end of the season so there will be a lot of conditions before we play the final. Our target is to finish as high as possible. At the moment we have games in hand but the situation in the league is a bit complicated for us," he told reporters.

"We will be able only to judge and measure at the end of the season. Then we'll see for the final because if you don't qualify for the Champions League it will be a big loss and a big disappointment.

"I think we're going to be under pressure in every game now because of the position we're in in the league. There is no other option than we need to keep getting three points in every game to hope we can get automatic qualification for the Champions League for next season."

Arsenal host Leicester City on Wednesday night knowing that victory would lift them back into sixth place.