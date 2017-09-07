Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech insists that his side's mentality is beginning to change.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has claimed that the side's mentality "is beginning to change" as they look to win their first Premier League title in 14 years.

The Gunners have endured a nightmare start to the new campaign, with a loss at Stoke City followed up by a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool last time out.

Arsene Wenger's side have been criticised by some sections of their fanbase for lacking fight and determination as they bid for title glory but former Chelsea stopper Cech insists that the attitude of his teammates is starting to change.

"When [Jose Mourinho] arrived at Chelsea from Porto, he brought the main thing: he came from a club where he not acceptable to him to finish second of the championship," Cech told So Foot. "He brought the same spirit in Chelsea. He thinks only about victory, whatever the price. He hates draws. If we returned to the dressing room with a draw, it was known that he would not be satisfied.

"On the other hand, he also wanted be able to keep a 1-0 or beat a team 5-0 if possible. No matter how, Mourinho wants the result. The philosophy at Arsenal is completely opposed to this: it is not win at all costs but we want to win with a good way of playing. This is beginning to change in our approach.

"Yes, as Jurgen Klopp said, we're near to classical music. We play with beauty, synchronisation between instruments - It's a philosophy rooted in Arsenal's DNA. We refuse to play without a good way of playing and that's something that is passed from generation to generation.

"I think we find good balance during the last weeks of last season. The main idea today is to continue to control the game including securing our advantage at the back."

Next up for Arsenal is a home encounter with Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.