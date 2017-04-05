West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that Arsenal are "vulnerable" when they lose the ball ahead of tomorrow's Premier League meeting.

The Hammers make the short trip to North London on the back of four consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Just nine wins out of 30 has left Bilic's side 14th in the table, while Arsenal are in danger of missing out on top four this season as they sit seven points adrift.

The Gunners have not won a league game since February, and they dropped points again on Sunday when they drew 2-2 with Manchester City on home soil.

"It's my second season, whereas Arsene has been there more than 20 years, so it's different but our recent results are similar," Bilic told reporters in Tuesday's press conference.

"I watched Arsenal's game with Man City on Sunday twice and they were very motivated and up for it physically and tactically. I saw a few things. They have their problems otherwise there wouldn't be issues now. When they lose the ball, they are vulnerable."

The Gunners thumped West Ham 5-1 in their meeting at the London Stadium in December.