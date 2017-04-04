Hector Bellerin insists that a top-four finish is 'Arsenal's for the taking', despite finding themselves down in seventh place and seven points adrift of their target.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has called for calm from players and supporters alike, claiming that a top-four finish is still 'there for the taking' in the closing weeks of the season.

The Gunners have collected just four points from the last 18 on offer in the Premier League, seeing them drop down to seventh place in the table and now seven points off a Champions League spot.

Arsenal still have games in hand to play over the teams above them, however, including one on fourth-placed Manchester City, and Bellerin is more than confident that his side have what it takes to get over the line and keep up their impressive record of competing in Europe's showpiece competition.

"My message is just to remain calm," he told the club's official website. "There are still loads of games to go. I understand that it can be frustrating not to be there at the moment but, as I say, we just need to be together. The team, fans, everyone - the whole of Arsenal has to be together and be positive.

"Hopefully like that we can make it happen. It's also true that we have a few games in hand, we are a few games behind some of the teams on top of us. But we knew this year it was going to be very competitive. There were six or seven teams that were going to compete for the Champions League spots.

"We knew that it was going to get tough. It was going to be one of the hardest leagues probably in the last few years. We knew it could happen but we still have loads of games for us to recover and make it into the top four. I think it's just ours for the taking."

Arsenal, who battled to a 2-2 draw with Man City in their last outing, are back in action on Wednesday with a home match against West Ham United.