Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has said that he is "disappointed" with his side's goalless draw against Chelsea despite coming away from Stamford Bridge with a hard-earned point.

The Gunners produced a much-improved performance from their 4-0 loss away to Liverpool three weeks ago and came close to beating the champions when Aaron Ramsey hit the post.

Bellerin believes that his side had the opportunity to come away from the London derby with all three points, but acknowledged that there are still positives to take from the result despite being forced to settle for a draw.

"I'm disappointed because we had chances to win the game. To be fair they had a few as well, but I think if we would have been efficient at the beginning of the game it would have been completely different with the chances we had," the Spaniard told reporters.

"Obviously we know it's a hard venue to come to and we can't really be that disappointed with a point because it was well-fought by both teams, but the fact that we thought we could have come away with a win was disappointing.

"Sometimes there's games that are not going your way and that doesn't mean the team is not good enough. We've had a few good results in the past week, we've got the confidence back and were ready to beat Chelsea. It wasn't to be, but I think we have to take a lot of positives from the game."

Despite the encouraging nature of the draw, Arsenal are still without an away win against any of last season's top six since January 2015.