Sep 17, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
0-0
Arsenal

Luiz (52'), Morata (66')
Luiz (87')
FT

Elneny (84'), Kolasinac (91'), Bellerin (93')

Hector Bellerin "disappointed" with Arsenal draw against Chelsea

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin shoots during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin says that he is "disappointed" with being forced to settle for a point against Chelsea in their London derby at Stamford Bridge.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 21:05 UK

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has said that he is "disappointed" with his side's goalless draw against Chelsea despite coming away from Stamford Bridge with a hard-earned point.

The Gunners produced a much-improved performance from their 4-0 loss away to Liverpool three weeks ago and came close to beating the champions when Aaron Ramsey hit the post.

Bellerin believes that his side had the opportunity to come away from the London derby with all three points, but acknowledged that there are still positives to take from the result despite being forced to settle for a draw.

"I'm disappointed because we had chances to win the game. To be fair they had a few as well, but I think if we would have been efficient at the beginning of the game it would have been completely different with the chances we had," the Spaniard told reporters.

"Obviously we know it's a hard venue to come to and we can't really be that disappointed with a point because it was well-fought by both teams, but the fact that we thought we could have come away with a win was disappointing.

"Sometimes there's games that are not going your way and that doesn't mean the team is not good enough. We've had a few good results in the past week, we've got the confidence back and were ready to beat Chelsea. It wasn't to be, but I think we have to take a lot of positives from the game."

Despite the encouraging nature of the draw, Arsenal are still without an away win against any of last season's top six since January 2015.

N'Golo Kante and Aaron Ramsey in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger hails "magnificent" Aaron Ramsey
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Alexandre Lacazette in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
 Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Arsenal 'switch focus from Thomas Lemar to Juan Cuadrado'
Bellerin "disappointed" with Arsenal drawWenger hails "magnificent" Aaron RamseyAntonio Conte reveals Pedro injuryWenger: 'David Luiz deserved red card'Wenger unsure over Danny Welbeck injury
Antonio Conte happy with "a good draw"Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal in a good place'Result: Chelsea, Arsenal play out goalless drawReal Madrid begin talks with Sanchez?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Alexandre Lacazette in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata reveals Manchester United approach
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
Bellerin "disappointed" with Arsenal drawWenger hails "magnificent" Aaron RamseyAntonio Conte reveals Pedro injuryWenger: 'David Luiz deserved red card'Eden Hazard to start against Forest?
Antonio Conte happy with "a good draw"Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"Result: Chelsea, Arsenal play out goalless drawTeam News: Hazard on bench, Ozil not includedConte: 'Kante is a complete player'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
 