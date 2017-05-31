Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 'to pick his successor, and Eddie Howe is favourite'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly be responsible for finding his successor, with Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe the current favourite.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly make the final decision on who succeeds him at the Emirates in the future.

Widespread reports have claimed that the Frenchman has agreed a new two-year deal, which will take the length of his reign to 23 years.

The news could upset a large number of Arsenal fans who are keen for a managerial change due to the club's consistent failure to challenge for the Premier League title.

Despite this, Wenger is expected to stay, but when he does step down he will be given the task of selecting a successor, with Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe favoured by the board, according to the Daily Star.

The Arsenal hierarchy are reportedly keen for Wenger to begin preparing for his departure, much like Sir Alex Ferguson did when he chose David Moyes to replace him at Manchester United in 2013.

It is believed that the club want to give Wenger a director of football role when he retires from management.

