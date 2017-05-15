Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits to being unhappy at seeing certain sides fail to give their all once they have achieved their targets for the season.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has aimed a thinly-veiled dig in West Ham United's direction by accusing teams of 'being on holiday' in the closing stages of the season.

The Hammers produced one of their worst displays of the campaign on Sunday afternoon when losing 4-0 to Liverpool, who now require victory over Middlesbrough on the final day to make certain of a top-four finish ahead of the Gunners.

Wenger was left unimpressed by West Ham's performance at the London Stadium, accusing certain sides of failing to give their best when knowing that there is little left to play for.

"When you are a manager you want your team to give everything until the last moment. You hope that results go your way," he told reporters. "Some teams turn up, some teams are on holiday. You just want your team to play well.

"To be professional is to do your job well until the last day of the season. To look into the mirror and say you did it properly is vital. If we don't have the results I am disappointed but what is not excusable is to not give your best."

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic admitted after the match that complacency may have crept into his players' game in their final home outing of the campaign.