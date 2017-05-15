Arsene Wenger takes swipe at West Ham United for display against Liverpool

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits to being unhappy at seeing certain sides fail to give their all once they have achieved their targets for the season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 13:36 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has aimed a thinly-veiled dig in West Ham United's direction by accusing teams of 'being on holiday' in the closing stages of the season.

The Hammers produced one of their worst displays of the campaign on Sunday afternoon when losing 4-0 to Liverpool, who now require victory over Middlesbrough on the final day to make certain of a top-four finish ahead of the Gunners.

Wenger was left unimpressed by West Ham's performance at the London Stadium, accusing certain sides of failing to give their best when knowing that there is little left to play for.

"When you are a manager you want your team to give everything until the last moment. You hope that results go your way," he told reporters. "Some teams turn up, some teams are on holiday. You just want your team to play well.

"To be professional is to do your job well until the last day of the season. To look into the mirror and say you did it properly is vital. If we don't have the results I am disappointed but what is not excusable is to not give your best."

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic admitted after the match that complacency may have crept into his players' game in their final home outing of the campaign.

Slaven Bilic watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Read Next:
Slaven Bilic: West Ham "not good enough"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez to undergo late fitness test'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger takes swipe at West Ham United for display against Liverpool
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal - as it happened
Moyes: 'I may have to field kids at Arsenal'Palace draw up new deal for Zaha?Wenger: 'CL miss would not change plans'Wenger congratulates Chelsea on titleArsenal 'wrap up deal for Sead Kolasinac'
Holding pleased to "silence" Stoke fansWenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injuryOlivier Giroud: 'We will keep fighting'Result: Arsenal close in on top fourTeam News: Giroud up front for Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage
More West Ham United News
A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Liverpool - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger takes swipe at West Ham United for display against Liverpool
 Adam Lallana hoists up Philippe Coutinho after he bags a second during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool thrash West Ham United to strengthen hold on top-four spot
Slaven Bilic: West Ham "not good enough"Sturridge: 'We rose to the occasion'Team News: Two changes apiece for Hammers, RedsBilic: 'West Ham will only improve'Hammers to battle Everton for Sigurdsson?
Preview: West Ham vs. LiverpoolBilic "will never give up" on CarrollBilic: 'Antonio deal shows our ambition'Michail Antonio pens new long-term dealWest Ham to move for Pablo Zabaleta?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 