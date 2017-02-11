Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that relegation-threatened Hull City will provide "tough opposition" this weekend.

The Tigers endured a tough first half of the season under Mike Phelan but have begun to find form under new manager Marco Silva, taking two wins and a draw from their last four Premier League games.

That run included a draw at Manchester United and a shock win over Liverpool last weekend, and although his side claimed a 4-1 victory at the KCOM earlier this season, Wenger is wary of coming up against an improved side.

"I felt they played well since the start of the season but they've not always had the results," he told reporters today. "The Premier League is difficult for everybody and they lost some games, a bit unluckily sometimes. They are a tough opposition for us.

"In the Premier League every team is absolutely difficult to beat, we know that. One of the very few positives we have learned from the last week is that every game is difficult, especially at the Emirates. We have to prepare well and to face a Hull team where there's more confidence than when we played them last, so we have to prepare well."

Arsenal enter the game after back-to-back defeats in the league.