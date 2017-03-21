Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger describes reports linking him with the managerial position at Paris Saint-Germain as a "false rumour".

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has moved to "formally deny" reports that he has been offered a contract by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman's position at Arsenal is currently in doubt with his existing deal due to expire in the summer and sections of the club's supporters calling for the long-serving manager to end his time in the dugout.

Wenger's future remains up in the air, despite his claim that he has already made a decision about his next move, but he has dismissed suggestions that he has been lined up as a replacement for Unai Emery.

He told BeIN Sports: "It is a false rumour, that is what you call 'fake news'. I formally deny it, it is not true."

Arsenal currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, while PSG are currently only in second spot in the Ligue 1 standings.