Arsene Wenger denies link to Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger describes reports linking him with the managerial position at Paris Saint-Germain as a "false rumour".
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 14:27 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has moved to "formally deny" reports that he has been offered a contract by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman's position at Arsenal is currently in doubt with his existing deal due to expire in the summer and sections of the club's supporters calling for the long-serving manager to end his time in the dugout.

Wenger's future remains up in the air, despite his claim that he has already made a decision about his next move, but he has dismissed suggestions that he has been lined up as a replacement for Unai Emery.

He told BeIN Sports: "It is a false rumour, that is what you call 'fake news'. I formally deny it, it is not true."

Arsenal currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, while PSG are currently only in second spot in the Ligue 1 standings.

Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
