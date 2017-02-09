Arsene Wenger admits to "difficult week"

General view of the Emirates

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits to a "difficult week" after back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.
By , Editor
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:12 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that his side have endured a "difficult week" as they suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

The Gunners lost 2-1 at home to Watford last week before being beaten 3-1 at rivals Chelsea on Saturday, dropping down to fourth in the Premier League as a result.

"Of course it's been a difficult week," Wenger told reporters this morning. "Because we are here to win football games and when we don't win football games we are very disappointed. It's as well an interesting week because it's a good test at an important moment of the season and it's a good opportunity to show what we are made of.

"We have a big fight in the Premiership, we have a big fight in the Champions League, a big game coming up, and we have still the FA Cup as well. We want to do well in all three competitions and that's why it's important we focus, respond and as well get our fans behind the team, because this is an important and very sensitive part of the season and we have to respond to disappointment together.

"When you don't win a game, you have to analyse together why we don't win. It's important to get clarity about what happened and rectify what didn't work."

Asked about discontent from some sections of the Gunners faithful, Wenger added: "Look, I believe what is important is that we focus on the game and not give too much importance on what one fan says. It's not me at stake, it's Arsenal football club and the season of Arsenal football club that's at stake.

"I think in a football club it's important that you have different opinions, yes, but it's important to focus on what matters to us. What matters is not the opinions of people, what matters is the next result and how we respond to difficult situations. This is a period where we have to stick together and focus and respond."

Arsenal will aim to get back to winning ways when they welcome relegation candidates Hull City to the Emirates on Saturday.

Joe 'head and shoulders' Hart applauds supporters during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
