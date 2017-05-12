General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal 'reassure Arsene Wenger over structure'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal reportedly reassure manager Arsene Wenger that he will still have the final say on the club's transfer dealings.
Arsenal have reportedly reassured manager Arsene Wenger that they have no plans to restrict his power next season.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of this season and while he is yet to officially commit to a new deal, he is expected to sign a fresh contract that will extend his 21-year stay with the Gunners for a further two seasons.

The club have struggled in the Premier League this term and face a tough fight to claim a Champions League place, leading to speculation that a 'director of football' will be hired this summer to oversee transfer dealings and structural matters.

Asked about the new role earlier this week, Wenger insisted that he would not allow someone to be brought in over his head, however, saying: "As long as I'm manager of Arsenal football club, I will decide what happens on the technical front."

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are pressing ahead with plans to bring in a new person to assist with football operations but the role is being envisaged as support across a range of areas including analytics, scouting and youth development.

The club are said to have 'no plans to withdraw Wenger's final say on which players Arsenal sign'.

Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 