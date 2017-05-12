Arsenal reportedly reassure manager Arsene Wenger that he will still have the final say on the club's transfer dealings.

Arsenal have reportedly reassured manager Arsene Wenger that they have no plans to restrict his power next season.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of this season and while he is yet to officially commit to a new deal, he is expected to sign a fresh contract that will extend his 21-year stay with the Gunners for a further two seasons.

The club have struggled in the Premier League this term and face a tough fight to claim a Champions League place, leading to speculation that a 'director of football' will be hired this summer to oversee transfer dealings and structural matters.

Asked about the new role earlier this week, Wenger insisted that he would not allow someone to be brought in over his head, however, saying: "As long as I'm manager of Arsenal football club, I will decide what happens on the technical front."

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are pressing ahead with plans to bring in a new person to assist with football operations but the role is being envisaged as support across a range of areas including analytics, scouting and youth development.

The club are said to have 'no plans to withdraw Wenger's final say on which players Arsenal sign'.