Arsenal

Alex Iwobi: 'I want Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal'

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi urges under-fire manager Arsene Wenger to extend his stay at the club beyond the end of his current contract.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 16:23 UK

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has urged Arsene Wenger to stay on as manager beyond the end of his current contract.

Wenger's deal at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of the season and the pressure on him to step down from the role after more than 20 years in charge has reached unprecedented levels following a run of four defeats in their past five games.

Wenger himself has revealed that his future is not yet completely sorted, despite reports that he has agreed a new two-year deal, but Iwobi is in no doubt that he wants the Frenchman to extend his stay.

"He's a great man in my opinion. I'd like him to stay. He's always helped me and developed me as player," Iwobi told BBC Sport.

"I don't think it's fair the way everybody criticises him. It's very unfair considering what he's done. He's always achieved fourth place, been in the Champions League and been up there with the title contenders."

Iwobi also expressed his desire to see Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil remain at the club despite approaching the final year of their contracts.

"As you can see from stats, goals and chances they create they are key players in our team," he added.

"Everything offensively almost goes through them. Even though we have other players they are world-class players. For the club it'd be great for them to stay, but at the end of the day it's their decisions."

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

