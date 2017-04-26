Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain available for Wednesday's match against Leicester City after revealing that his injury is not serious.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that the injury sustained by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during Sunday's FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City is not serious.

The England international was withdrawn in extra time at Wembley after suffering a kick on his foot and was later spotted leaving the ground on crutches.

However, Wenger could have him available for Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Leicester City, and the Frenchman admitted that his side may need to win all of their remaining games if they are to finish in the top four.

"It was precautionary. It is not a bad injury and we will test him today. Nobody was really injured after the game," he told reporters.

"Overall that win will give us a bit more confidence, I think it will convince everybody that with the right energy level, the right fighting spirit and the right togetherness we can beat everybody. For morale, yes for sure, for confidence as well.

"Big games give you the confidence that you can win and that is the most important thing in our job. It looks like we will [have to win all our remaining games], that has to be the target and to achieve that we have to win the next one. We have to take the energy level we showed on Sunday into the Premier League."

Arsenal currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of the top four.