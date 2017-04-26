Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Arsene Wenger plays down Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain injury

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain available for Wednesday's match against Leicester City after revealing that his injury is not serious.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 13:19 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that the injury sustained by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during Sunday's FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City is not serious.

The England international was withdrawn in extra time at Wembley after suffering a kick on his foot and was later spotted leaving the ground on crutches.

However, Wenger could have him available for Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Leicester City, and the Frenchman admitted that his side may need to win all of their remaining games if they are to finish in the top four.

"It was precautionary. It is not a bad injury and we will test him today. Nobody was really injured after the game," he told reporters.

"Overall that win will give us a bit more confidence, I think it will convince everybody that with the right energy level, the right fighting spirit and the right togetherness we can beat everybody. For morale, yes for sure, for confidence as well.

"Big games give you the confidence that you can win and that is the most important thing in our job. It looks like we will [have to win all our remaining games], that has to be the target and to achieve that we have to win the next one. We have to take the energy level we showed on Sunday into the Premier League."

Arsenal currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of the top four.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 