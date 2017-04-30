Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that he has received "positive" news over the fitness of defender Laurent Koscielny.
After picking up a knock during the 1-0 win over Leicester City on Wednesday night, the centre-back was considered doubtful for Sunday's North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur.
However, while Wenger revealed that Shkodran Mustafi is still a couple of weeks away from a return, the Gunners boss was more positive about the French international.
He told reporters: "The uncertainty we have is about Koscielny. The news yesterday was positive. Mustafi is two weeks away."
Arsenal currently sit five points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City in the standings, but they do have a game in hand.