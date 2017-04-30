Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hints that defender Laurent Koscielny could pass a fitness test ahead of the North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that he has received "positive" news over the fitness of defender Laurent Koscielny.

After picking up a knock during the 1-0 win over Leicester City on Wednesday night, the centre-back was considered doubtful for Sunday's North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, while Wenger revealed that Shkodran Mustafi is still a couple of weeks away from a return, the Gunners boss was more positive about the French international.

He told reporters: "The uncertainty we have is about Koscielny. The news yesterday was positive. Mustafi is two weeks away."

Arsenal currently sit five points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City in the standings, but they do have a game in hand.