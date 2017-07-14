Jack Wilshere 'to be fit for new season'

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly confident of being fit for the start of the 2017-18 campaign as he recovers from a broken leg.

The 25-year-old is currently recovering from the broken leg that he suffered while on loan at Bournemouth in April.

As a result, the midfielder did not travel with the Arsenal squad on their pre-season tour of Australia and China as he stayed at the club's training ground to continue his rehabilitation.

According to the Daily Star, despite the seriousness of the injury, Wilshere is confident of being fit for the start of the new season.

Wilshere, whose current Arsenal contract will expire next summer, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after being deemed surplus to requirements by Gunners head coach Arsene Wenger.

Sampdoria have been strongly linked with a move for the England international over the last couple of days amid suggestions that Arsenal are keen to sell in this summer's transfer window.