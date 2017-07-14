Jack Wilshere 'to be fit for new season'

Jack Wilshere sits with his leg in a protective brace ahead of the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly confident of being fit for the start of the 2017-18 campaign as he recovers from a broken leg.
Friday, July 14, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly confident of being fit for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 25-year-old is currently recovering from the broken leg that he suffered while on loan at Bournemouth in April.

As a result, the midfielder did not travel with the Arsenal squad on their pre-season tour of Australia and China as he stayed at the club's training ground to continue his rehabilitation.

According to the Daily Star, despite the seriousness of the injury, Wilshere is confident of being fit for the start of the new season.

Wilshere, whose current Arsenal contract will expire next summer, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after being deemed surplus to requirements by Gunners head coach Arsene Wenger.

Sampdoria have been strongly linked with a move for the England international over the last couple of days amid suggestions that Arsenal are keen to sell in this summer's transfer window.

Jack Wilshere strips during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
