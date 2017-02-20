Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists that it was not a "risk" to bring on Alexis Sanchez in Monday's FA Cup fifth-round win over Sutton United.

The Chile international came on as a substitute in the 74th minute at Gander Green Lane, despite his team leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott.

Wenger expressed concern about Sutton's 3G artificial pitch prior to the match, but he believes that he made the right call in giving Sanchez a run-out.

"He is a guy who has a strong body, Goal.com quotes Wenger as saying. "I think on this pitch it is the guy who does not have good co-ordination, who is heavy on his feet, who is in trouble.

"Alexis is more a guy who has very good co-ordination, he is light on his feet. I don't think it was a risk."

The North London outfit will face Lincoln City in the quarter-finals of the competition.