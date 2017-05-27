A report claims that David Ospina will return to Arsenal's starting XI for the FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea in what will likely be his last appearance for the club.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reportedly made a late call to pick David Ospina over regular first-choice keeper Petr Cech for Saturday's FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea.

The Colombian has been made to settle for appearances in cup competitions over the past two seasons and is likely to depart in the summer, having supposedly already opened talks with Fenerbahce.

Wenger was widely expected to go with Cech for this weekend's Wembley showdown, however, due to the 35-year-old's experience on the big stage in a match that the Gunners cannot afford to lose if this season is to be deemed anything other than a failure.

Cech was desperate to play against his former club, according to The Mirror, but Wenger will instead turn to Ospina for the final game of the English domestic season.

Ospina, with just two Premier League appearances under his belt this term, missed the semi-final win over Manchester City last month due to an injury.