Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City

Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea draw Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Arsenal will take on Manchester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 22:01 UK

Chelsea have been drawn against Tottenham Hotspur, while Arsenal will take on Manchester City in an all-Premier League semi-final lineup in the FA Cup.

The final four were decided on Monday night when the Blues earned a 1-0 victory over Manchester United, who went down to 10 men after 35 minutes when Ander Herrera was sent off for a second bookable offence at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham secured their progression into the semi-finals with a comfortable 6-0 thumping over Millwall on Sunday, but they face a tougher test at Wembley when they take on the Premier League leaders.

More to follow.

David and Brooklyn Beckham watch on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Read Next:
Beckham watches United, Chelsea clash in stands
>
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
 Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Report: Jesse Lingard a summer target for Chelsea, Arsenal
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger given three weeks to decide future?
Jack Wilshere: 'Arsenal future can wait'Arsenal, Chelsea keen on Helder Costa?Ramsey delighted to be back at WembleyPremier League trio keen on Jakub Jankto?Ozil: 'My future does not depend on Wenger'
Arsene Wenger hits out at Arsenal criticsWalcott: 'Arsenal not distracted by unrest'Cowley "proud" of Lincoln achievementsCech refuses to give up on Arsenal seasonWenger "not worried" about Arsenal future
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
 N'Golo Kante celebrates scoring as Paul Pogba watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Result: Chelsea down 10-man Manchester United to reach FA Cup semi-finals
Beckham watches United, Chelsea clash in standsMourinho responds to abusive Chelsea fansTeam News: Marcus Rashford makes Man United XIChelsea 'eye Rangers teenager'Traore unmoved by criticism from fans
Report: 'Boro value Ben Gibson at £30m'Eden Hazard determined to lift FA CupArsenal, Chelsea keen on Helder Costa?Conte warns players to be wary of PogbaMichael Carrick: 'Chelsea have our respect'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur 'delay scan on Harry Kane's ankle injury'
 Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Eric Dier: 'Harry Kane very difficult to replace'
Spurs, Millwall to aid FA investigationFA 'to look into racism allegations towards Son'Ross Barkley on Spurs radar?Harris 'disappointed' with cup thrashingPochettino hails 'fantastic' Spurs
Alderweireld 'close to signing new deal'Result: Son scores hat-trick in Millwall thrashingKane limps off pitch in FA Cup tieTeam News: Four changes for Spurs in FA CupLive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 6-0 Millwall - as it happened
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola: 'Yaya Toure will have pick of clubs'
 Joshua Kimmich and Jonas in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Joshua Kimmich "not satisfied" with playing time at Bayern Munich
Pablo Zabaleta on West Ham radar?Southampton 'join race for Joe Hart'Guardiola: 'Season-defining week ahead'Result: Man City coast into FA Cup semi-finalsTeam News: Boro, City shuffle packs ahead of FA Cup clash
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City - as it happenedGuardiola: 'Trophyless season would be a failure'Karanka: 'Mourinho better than Guardiola'Guardiola targets return to "special" WembleyPep Guardiola coy on Joe Hart's future
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 