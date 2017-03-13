Chelsea draw Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Arsenal will take on Manchester City.

The final four were decided on Monday night when the Blues earned a 1-0 victory over Manchester United, who went down to 10 men after 35 minutes when Ander Herrera was sent off for a second bookable offence at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham secured their progression into the semi-finals with a comfortable 6-0 thumping over Millwall on Sunday, but they face a tougher test at Wembley when they take on the Premier League leaders.

