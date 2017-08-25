Everton handed tough Europa League draw

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton are paired with Lyon and Atalanta in the group stages of the Europa League, while Arsenal are handed a meeting with German outfit FC Koln.
Friday, August 25, 2017 at 12:43 UK

Everton have been paired with Lyon and Atalanta BC in the group stages of the Europa League, with Arsenal face a meeting with German side FC Koln.

On Thursday night, Everton earned their place in the draw by sealing a 3-1 aggregate victory over Hajduk Split, but Ronald Koeman's side have been placed in arguably the toughest group which was created on Friday.

As well as fixtures with French outfit Lyon and Italian club Atalanta, the Toffees will also come up against Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.

Arsenal have been handed what appears to be an easier group on paper, but the Gunners must still play FC Koln, who claimed fifth spot in the Bundesliga during the most recent campaign.

Arsene Wenger also faces trips to Belarus and Serbia after the North Londoners were drawn to play BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade respectively.

Italian giants AC Milan have been drawn in a group with Austria Vienna, HNK Rijeka and AEK Athens.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Koeman hails "incredible" Sigurdsson goal
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
 Manchester United players celebrate their EFL Cup final success over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
 Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger during the game between Liverpool and Arsenal on January 13, 2016
Wayne Rooney has a word with Paul Pogba during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
 Wayne Rooney in action for Everton against Sevilla on August 6, 2017
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
 Sports Mole logo
 Anthony Modeste runs with the ball after pulling one back for Koln against Eintracht Frankfurt on September 12, 2015
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
 Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
 Maxwel Cornet of France geaticulate after scoring a goal during the UEFA U-19 Friendly Tournament match between France vs Germany at Stadium Veria on November 17, 2014
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
 Marten de Roon in action for Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
 Marten De Roon of Atalanta BC competes for the ball with Andrea Lazzari of Carpi FC during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Carpi FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on October 18, 2015 in Bergamo, Italy.
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
 Sports Mole logo
 Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
 Juan Iturbe (L) of AS Roma competes for the ball with Maksim Zhavnerchik of FC BATE Borisov the UEFA Champions League group E match between AS Roma and FC BATE Borisov on December 9, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
 AS Roma head coach Rudi Garcia looks on during the Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on December 5, 2015
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
 Marko Grujic of Serbia and Ivan Saponjic of Serbia celebrate after winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup Final match between Brazil and Serbia at North Harbour Stadium on June 20, 2015
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
 Nicky Low of Aberdeen during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
 Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
 Shakhtar players celebrate a goal during the Europa League quarter-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Braga on April 14, 2016
 Austria Wien forward Philipp Hosiner celebrates with Marko Stankovic after scoring during the UEFA Champions League group G football match against Zenit on December 11, 2013
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
 Jack Wilshere of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium on July 26, 2015
 Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
 Gabriel Obertan of Newcastle United during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton
