Everton handed tough Europa League draw

Everton have been paired with Lyon and Atalanta BC in the group stages of the Europa League, with Arsenal face a meeting with German side FC Koln.

On Thursday night, Everton earned their place in the draw by sealing a 3-1 aggregate victory over Hajduk Split, but Ronald Koeman's side have been placed in arguably the toughest group which was created on Friday.

As well as fixtures with French outfit Lyon and Italian club Atalanta, the Toffees will also come up against Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.

Arsenal have been handed what appears to be an easier group on paper, but the Gunners must still play FC Koln, who claimed fifth spot in the Bundesliga during the most recent campaign.

Arsene Wenger also faces trips to Belarus and Serbia after the North Londoners were drawn to play BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade respectively.

Italian giants AC Milan have been drawn in a group with Austria Vienna, HNK Rijeka and AEK Athens.