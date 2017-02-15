Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
5-1
Arsenal
Robben (11'), Lewandowski (53'), Alcantara (56', 63'), Muller (88')
Hummels (26'), Lahm (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (30')
Mustafi (15'), Sanchez (33'), Xhaka (60')

Philipp Lahm: 'Bayern Munich in a very good position'

Philipp Lahm of Bayern Munich talks to the media prior to the UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Muenchen and Chelsea FC at Stadion Eden on August 29, 2013
Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm says that his side are in a "very, very good position" to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 15:37 UK

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has acknowledged that his side are in a "very, very good position" to progress into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The German giants built a commanding 5-1 lead over Arsenal at the halfway stage of their last-16 first leg on Wednesday night, with four unanswered second-half goals taking the tie away from the Gunners.

Bayern will travel to the Emirates for the return leg next month, and Lahm is confident of sealing progress into the next round.

"We played very well before the penalty, then not so well until half time, but sensationally after the interval," he told reporters.

"We demonstrated our qualities in possession and scored the goals at the right time. The 5-1 victory puts us in a very, very good position for the return."

The match was Lahm's first since announcing his intention to retire at the end of the season.

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
