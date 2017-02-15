Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Arsenal

Mats Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Mesut Ozil'

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Mats Hummels admits to being 'surprised' by press reports that suggest Mesut Ozil may be left out of Arsenal's side for the trip to face Bayern Munich.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 20:41 UK

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has backed "world-class" midfielder Mesut Ozil to regain his top form in an Arsenal shirt, amid suggestions that he could be dropped from the side.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger admitted on the eve of the Champions League last-16 clash between the two teams that Ozil is currently lacking in confidence following a string of underwhelming individual displays.

Certain reports in the English media even went as far to suggest that Wenger was tempted to leave out the Germany international for the first-leg tie at the Allianz Arena, but Hummels is not buying into the rumours and is all too aware of his compatriot's attacking ability.

"For me it was a surprise to hear Mesut was doubtful to play," he told reporters. "For me he is a world-class player and one of the first players you would put on the field for a game like this.

"I think he will be on the pitch from the first minute because he is a class player. Of course, we have to make him play not good. That's obvious because that would be bad for the result.

"I think every offensive player has good and bad moments. It's not something you can project on to one player. I don't think there's one you can say that always delivers in every big and important game."

Ozil has scored nine goals and set up a further seven in 28 appearances for Arsenal this season in all competitions, but has not found the net himself in over two months.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Read Next:
Ancelotti: 'Past record counts for nothing'
>
View our homepages for Mats Hummels, Mesut Ozil, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Mats Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Mesut Ozil'
 David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'to select David Ospina over Petr Cech for Bayern Munich showdown'
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil currently lacking confidence'
Ancelotti: 'Past record counts for nothing'Wenger: 'Arsenal face a massive challenge'Wenger confirms David Ospina selectionLucas Perez ruled out of Bayern clashMustafi: 'Arsenal can beat Bayern'
Father: 'Fabinho favours Man City move'Kessie "very flattered" by interestArjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose big threat'Howe hopes Wilshere injury "not serious"Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal match
> Arsenal Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Mats Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Mesut Ozil'
 Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'lodged failed Thomas Muller bid last summer'
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Carlo Ancelotti: 'Past record against Arsenal counts for nothing'
Arjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose big threat'Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal matchPreview: Bayern Munich vs. ArsenalVidal: 'Bayern will be at best against Arsenal'Ancelotti unsure of Ribery fitness
Ballack: 'Ozil should leave Arsenal to win titles'Bayern "surprised" by Lahm's announcementPhilipp Lahm 'to retire at end of season'Agent: 'Barca wanted Bayern youngster'Ancelotti refutes Costa's 'unhappiness' claims
> Bayern Munich Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand