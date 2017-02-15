Mats Hummels admits to being 'surprised' by press reports that suggest Mesut Ozil may be left out of Arsenal's side for the trip to face Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has backed "world-class" midfielder Mesut Ozil to regain his top form in an Arsenal shirt, amid suggestions that he could be dropped from the side.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger admitted on the eve of the Champions League last-16 clash between the two teams that Ozil is currently lacking in confidence following a string of underwhelming individual displays.

Certain reports in the English media even went as far to suggest that Wenger was tempted to leave out the Germany international for the first-leg tie at the Allianz Arena, but Hummels is not buying into the rumours and is all too aware of his compatriot's attacking ability.

"For me it was a surprise to hear Mesut was doubtful to play," he told reporters. "For me he is a world-class player and one of the first players you would put on the field for a game like this.

"I think he will be on the pitch from the first minute because he is a class player. Of course, we have to make him play not good. That's obvious because that would be bad for the result.

"I think every offensive player has good and bad moments. It's not something you can project on to one player. I don't think there's one you can say that always delivers in every big and important game."

Ozil has scored nine goals and set up a further seven in 28 appearances for Arsenal this season in all competitions, but has not found the net himself in over two months.