Ronald Koeman: 'Ajax should appoint Michael Laudrup'

Swansea City's Danish manager Michael Laudrup gestures during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Birmingham City and Swansea City at St Andrew's stadium in Birmingham on January 25, 2014
Ajax appointing Michael Laudrup as their new manager "would make sense", according to his former Barcelona teammate Ronald Koeman.
Everton boss Ronald Koeman has tipped former teammate Michael Laudrup to take on the vacant managerial position at Ajax.

The 52-year-old is one of a number of names reportedly in the frame to succeed Peter Bosz, who stepped down from his position last week and was duly appointed by Borussia Dortmund.

Koeman believes that Laudrup, a man he spent time with at Barcelona, would fit in well at one of his old clubs as he favours an attractive style of play that is synonymous with Ajax.

"I do not know whether Laudrup is one of the candidates at Ajax following Bosz's departure," he told De Telegraaf. "But it would make sense for me if they were looking at Laudrup.

"Swansea were playing some very nice attacking football under him and were not afraid to take on the big guns by playing their own game."

Laudrup is currently managing Qatari side Al Rayyan, following a previous spell in charge of Lekhwiya after leaving Swansea in 2014.

