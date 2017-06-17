Ajax announce Marcel Keizer as their new permanent manager on a two-year deal, promoting the relative unknown from the reserve side.

Marcel Keizer has been promoted from Ajax's reserve side to take charge of the seniors, replacing Peter Bosz, who stepped down earlier this month.

Bosz departed shortly after guiding the Dutch giants to the Europa League final, where they fell to Manchester United, and has since been appointed by Borussia Dortmund.

Ajax have ended their own search for a new boss by naming Keizer as the man to lead their latest golden generation of players, handing him a two-year deal at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

"The conversations we had were really positive and I also feel trust from the club," he told the club's official website. "I was setting out to lead Jong Ajax to another good season in the Jupiler League, but in football things can suddenly change.

"This is obviously a very good opportunity that I will grab with both hands."

Keizer took Jong Ajax to second place in the second tier of Dutch football last term, while also boasting previous experience with five other clubs during his decade in management.