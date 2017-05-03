Bertrand Traore - on loan from Chelsea - features in Ajax's starting lineup for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final with Lyon.

Bertrand Traore - on loan from Chelsea - has been named in Ajax's starting lineup for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final with Lyon.

The 21-year-old was substituted during the first half of his side's 1-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven on April 23, but he has been passed fit for the fixture in the Netherlands.

However, boss Peter Bosz is without both Joel Veltman and Nick Viergever, who are forced to sit out through suspension.

As for Lyon, they are without the services of top goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette, who only makes the bench after carrying a thigh injury.

Corentin Tolisso was also a fitness doubt, but he has been passed fit after carrying an ankle problem.

Ajax: Onana, Tete, Riedewald, Sanchez, Traore, Klaassen, Younes, Schone, Ziyech, Dolberg, De Ligt

Subs: Boer, Westermann, De Jong, Van de Beek, Nouri, Kluivert, Neres

Lyon: Lopes, Jallet, Nkoulou, Diakhaby, Morel, Tousart, Gonalons, Cornet, Tolisso, Valbuena, Fekir

Subs: Gorgelin, Yanga-Mbiwa, Ghezzal, Ferri, Darder, Rafael, Lacazette

Follow the match in Amsterdam with Sports Mole's live commentary.