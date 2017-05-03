Live Commentary: Ajax vs. Lyon

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Europa League semi-final first-leg meeting between Ajax and Lyon at the recently-renamed Johan Cruyff ArenA.
Les Gones are bidding to become the first French club to go all the way in this competition, while the hosts last prevailed on the European stage some 22 years ago.
Lyon head to the Netherlands protecting a record that has seen them go eight games without defeat to a Dutch side on the continent, but they have their work cut out after losing four of their last five away games in the Europa.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
AJAX SUBS: Boer, Westermann, De Jong, Van de Beek, Nouri, Kluivert, Neres
LYON SUBS: Gorgelin, Yanga-Mbiwa, Ghezzal, Ferri, Darder, Rafael, Lacazette
AJAX XI: Onana, Tete, Riedewald, Sanchez, De Ligt, Klassen, Ziyech, Schone, Traore, Younes, Dolberg
LYON XI: Lopes, Jallet, Diakhaby, Nkoulou, Morel, Tousart, Gonalons, Tolisso, Cornet, Fekir, Valbuena