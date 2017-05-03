Live Commentary: Ajax vs. Lyon

Lyon head to the Netherlands protecting a record that has seen them go eight games without defeat to a Dutch side on the continent, but they have their work cut out after losing four of their last five away games in the Europa.

Les Gones are bidding to become the first French club to go all the way in this competition, while the hosts last prevailed on the European stage some 22 years ago.

5.25pm Les Gones dismantled another dutch side in AZ in the first knockout round, as well as beating Roma and most recently Besiktas on penalties in a tight and at times feisty encounter. After winning 2-1 at home, Lyon lost by the same scoreline in Turkey and needed penalties to get themselves over the line and into the final four of a European competition for just the third time in their history.

5.23pm Lyon did return to winning ways at Angers last weekend, however, having lost each of their previous two league fixtures, including a 4-1 home reverse to Lorient - not great for confidence, to say the least! They have fared better in Europe since exiting the Champions League, when finishing third behind Juventus and Sevilla in a tough group, and they are indeed the last team standing from those to drop down from Europe's showpiece competition.

5.21pm It is worth reiterating that the winners of the Europa League get a direct entry into the Champions League, which in the case of all four sides still participating is a major incentive. Each look likely to fall short of their domestic targets, while in the case of Lyon they are fourth in Ligue 1 and already unable to chase down the sides above them. Monaco have been too strong; PSG likely to finish hot on their heels; Nice very much best of the rest.

5.19pm Lyon are also off the pace domestically - even more so than their opponents, with the gap on third-placed Nice a whopping 20 points heading into the final month. Les Gones are into their third major European semi-final, each of those coming in a different competition - the 1964 Cup Winners' Cup, 2010 Champions League and now the 2017 Europa League. They are carrying the flag for France, who have never had a winning side in this secondary competition.

5.17pm Ajax are off the pace at the top of the Eredivisie standings, trailing leaders Feyenoord by four points heading into the final two fixtures. With their hopes of prevailing in the Dutch Cup also long but over, all focus for Peter Bosz and his men is now on the continent, where they are aiming to come out on top in what is just their second ever final-four match in this competition. © SilverHub

5.15pm The Dutch giants did manage to progress from Group G unbeaten, though, showing their Euro pedigree as they eased through a group containing Standard Liege, Panathinaikos and fellow semi-finalists Celta Vigo. Once navigating through the drawn-out pre-Christmas group stage, Ajax beat Legia 1-0, Copenhagen 3-2 and Schalke 4-3 last time out in a real thriller. The quarter-final tie went all the way, with goals in the 11th and 120th minute sealing their path through.

5.13pm Ajax, whose Dutch Cup campaign ended pre-Christmas at the hands of Cambur, round off their domestic campaign with games against Go Ahead Eagles and Willem II. If this season is to be deemed a success then they have to prevail in the Europa League, but even that was second on the list after exiting the Champions League in the qualification stage. After overcoming PAOK, Ajax then went on to lose 5-2 to Rostov in a shock result in the playoff round.

5.11pm In terms of their attacking stats, Ajax also trail Feyenoord by nine goals which perhaps explains why they are off the pace at the summit. With four games left to play, the world-renowned club are four points adrift, meaning that their title hopes could be officially ended by the time next week's reverse fixture with Lyon comes around. Thirty-three times they have lifted the Eredivisie title, but it will likely be three years without success come the end of the month.

5.09pm More recently, though, Ajax have boasted very strong form on home soil, going 11 without defeat here in the Europa League and winning eight of those. They have also kept a clean sheet in five of their six games at the Johan Cruyff ArenA this term, a run that includes shutouts in each of their last four outings here. They do not quite have the best defensive record in Eredivisie, however, conceding one more than PSV and two more than Feyenoord.

5.07pm The Eredivisie outfit have not gone all the way in any European competition since 1995, however, when beating AC Milan 1-0 in Vienna to lift the 1995 Champions League. They have failed to reach this stage, too, with this their second ever appearance in the semi-finals of the Europa League/ UEFA Cup. On that previous occasion, coming back in 1992, Ajax went all the way to lift the second-tier competition.

5.05pm It is fair to say that, of the four remaining teams left in the competition, Manchester United and Ajax are the two boasting the most European pedigree. The Red Devils may have prevailed on the big stage more recently, but the Dutch giants have won the European Cup on four occasions, as well as lifting the Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Cup and Super Cup in the past - not a bad collection of silverware!

5.03pm Thirty-goal striker Alexandre Lacazette is only fit enough for a place on Lyon's bench after missing the past couple of weeks with a thigh injury. Nabil Fekir in therefore tasked with leading the line, starting narrowly ahead of Corentin Tolisso who has shaken off an injury issue of his own. Ajax are without suspended duo Joel Veltman and Nick Viergever, so in come Jairo Riedewald and Kenny Tete. © SilverHub

5.01pm Confirmation of the two benches, with Lacazette likely to play around 30 minutes this evening - boss Bruno Genesio not wanting to take too many risks in terms of aggravating his thigh injury. It is worth mentioning that, while Lyon were battling to a 2-1 win at Angers at the weekend, Ajax had the week off due to the Dutch Cup final. Their last outing came on April 23 when going down 1-0 to PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion.

4.59pm BENCH WATCH! AJAX SUBS: Boer, Westermann, De Jong, Van de Beek, Nouri, Kluivert, Neres LYON SUBS: Gorgelin, Yanga-Mbiwa, Ghezzal, Ferri, Darder, Rafael, Lacazette

4.57pm Corentin Tolisso is deemed fit enough to start, however, having been named in the 21-man travelling party despite suffering with an ankle injury sustained against Angers at the weekend. The big absentee this evening, aside from the benched Lacazette, is Netherlands international Memphis Depay, who is ineligible to play any further part in European competition this term due to representing Manchester United in the early stages.

4.55pm Switching attention to the visitors, there is some rather mixed news. Losing Alexandre Lacazette to a thigh injury is a major blow, but the prolific striker is at least on the bench and will surely be given some sort of playing time this evening. Lacazette, constantly linked with Arsenal over the past year or so, has 30 goals this term but has not featured since picking up the injury against Besiktas on April 20.

4.53pm Jairo Riedewald and Kenny Tete are the men to come in for the suspended Veltman and Viergever, while Bertrand Traore has been deemed fit enough to start on the right of a forward three that also contains the aforementioned Younes and the hugely impressive Kasper Dolberg. The 19-year-old Danish striker, who has netted 19 goals in his first senior competitive campaign at the club, has this week turned down the rumoured advances of Manchester City and Manchester United.

4.51pm Starting with a look at the home side, Ajax knew that they would be without suspended pair Joel Veltman and Nick Viergever this evening. Plenty of adequate cover for the hosts, however, with Matthijs De Ligt and Davinson Sanchez occupying the central-defensive roles. Davy Klassen, Annin Youness and Hakim Ziyech have all impressed this term, and all three start in what will likely be a 4-3-3 formation.

4.49pm TEAM NEWS! AJAX XI: Onana, Tete, Riedewald, Sanchez, De Ligt, Klassen, Ziyech, Schone, Traore, Younes, Dolberg LYON XI: Lopes, Jallet, Diakhaby, Nkoulou, Morel, Tousart, Gonalons, Tolisso, Cornet, Fekir, Valbuena

4.47pm Things really started to get interested in the quarter-final stage, with both of these teams involved in exciting last-eight ties, and now we are down to just four teams bidding for not just the Europa League trophy but a direct route in the Champions League. Celta Vigo and Manchester United face off in the first leg of their encounter in a little over 24 hours' time, but for now all focus is on events in Amsterdam.