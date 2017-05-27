May 27, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Attendance: 48,713
Celtic
2-1
Aberdeen
Armstrong (11'), Rogic (92')
Rogic (92')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Hayes (9')
Taylor (61')

Derek McInnes: 'No shame in losing to Celtic'

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says that his side have "no shame" in losing the Scottish Cup final to Celtic.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 19:19 UK

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has said that his side have "no shame" in losing to Celtic in the final of the Scottish Cup this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers's side claimed their third piece of silverware and made it through an entire 47-game domestic season unbeaten courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Tom Rogic at Hampden Park.

The result marked the sixth time in six games that Celtic had defeated the Dons this season, following on from November's League Cup final, but McInnes insists that his side should be proud of their overall season, which saw them finish second in the Scottish Premiership.

"It was a huge effort from everyone, a real confident display from us for large parts of the game," McInnes, who has been linked with the vacancy at Sunderland, told BBC Scotland. "But we came here to win so obviously there is real disappointment.

"Any injury-time goal going against you is a sore one to take and when it's a cup final it compounds it even more. Little moments can be the difference and it maybe came down to that today.

"We just ran out of legs, It was our 351st day since we reported back to pre-season training. The players have knocked their pan in.

"There's no shame in finishing second to this Celtic team. My weekly budget for the whole squad will equate to one of their player's salaries. We rinse everything out of these boys. Their effort and application is second to none."

Aberdeen are back in competitive action in just six weeks' time when they enter the Europa League in the second qualifying round.

