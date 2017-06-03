New Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack admits to being 'heartbroken' over being stripped of the Aberdeen captaincy days before he left the club.

The 25-year-old had skippered the side for two years but was removed from the role by Dons boss Derek McInnes amid transfer speculation that he was preparing to leave for the Gers.

Aberdeen went on to lose the final to Scottish champions Celtic while the rumours proved true as just days later, Jack put pen to paper on a three-year deal to move to Ibrox.

"Of course it was disappointing to lose the armband," Jack told The Sun. "To be captain of Aberdeen was an honour, it was something very special, because I'd been at Pittodrie since I was eight years old. I came right through the youth teams and made it to the first team, and I captained the side.

"To have that taken away from me a week before the Cup final was heartbreaking. Derek McInnes told me he felt I wasn't in the right frame of mind because of all the stuff that was going on surrounding Rangers. He didn't think my mind was right, and that I couldn't possibly lead the team out. I obviously felt I could have.

"We spoke in the morning and again in the afternoon. We shook hands and agreed we had a Scottish Cup Final to prepare for.

"I didn't want to leave Aberdeen on bad terms and I didn't. I had to respect that decision because that's what the manager gets paid for. I did that, I respected his decision and went out and did my very best for the team, I don't think anyone can say otherwise."

During his time at Aberdeen, Jack featured 248 times for the side, including 199 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.