Ryan Jack: 'Losing Aberdeen captaincy was heartbreaking'

Ryan Jack of Aberdeen during the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park Stadium on March 1, 2015
© Getty Images
New Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack admits to being 'heartbroken' over being stripped of the Aberdeen captaincy days before he left the club.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 21:13 UK

New Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has admitted that he was left 'heartbroken' after being stripped of the Aberdeen captaincy a week before last month's Scottish Cup final.

The 25-year-old had skippered the side for two years but was removed from the role by Dons boss Derek McInnes amid transfer speculation that he was preparing to leave for the Gers.

Aberdeen went on to lose the final to Scottish champions Celtic while the rumours proved true as just days later, Jack put pen to paper on a three-year deal to move to Ibrox.

"Of course it was disappointing to lose the armband," Jack told The Sun. "To be captain of Aberdeen was an honour, it was something very special, because I'd been at Pittodrie since I was eight years old. I came right through the youth teams and made it to the first team, and I captained the side.

"To have that taken away from me a week before the Cup final was heartbreaking. Derek McInnes told me he felt I wasn't in the right frame of mind because of all the stuff that was going on surrounding Rangers. He didn't think my mind was right, and that I couldn't possibly lead the team out. I obviously felt I could have.

"We spoke in the morning and again in the afternoon. We shook hands and agreed we had a Scottish Cup Final to prepare for.

"I didn't want to leave Aberdeen on bad terms and I didn't. I had to respect that decision because that's what the manager gets paid for. I did that, I respected his decision and went out and did my very best for the team, I don't think anyone can say otherwise."

During his time at Aberdeen, Jack featured 248 times for the side, including 199 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

A general view of the Hampden Park Stadium on July 25, 2012
Read Next:
Stockley: Tierney clash "not intentional"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ryan Jack, Derek McInnes, Football
Your Comments
More Aberdeen News
Ryan Christie of Inverness controls the ball during the Scottish Premiership League Match between Motherwell and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Fir Park on August 16, 2014
Celtic bid for Jonny Hayes 'hits snag'
 Ryan Jack of Aberdeen during the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park Stadium on March 1, 2015
Ryan Jack: 'Losing Aberdeen captaincy was heartbreaking'
 A general view of inside Pittodrie Stadium before the Scottish Premiere League match between Aberdeen FC and Motherwell FC at Pittodrie Stadium on May 11, 2014
Aberdeen confirm release of eight players
Stockley: Tierney clash "not intentional"McInnes: 'No shame in losing to Celtic'Result: Celtic complete unbeaten domestic trebleMcInnes not distracted by Sunderland linksCeltic trio nominated for PFA POTY award
MK Dons agree deal with Peter PawlettDons assistant Docherty to link up with ScotlandRyan Christie joins Aberdeen on loanFloodlight failure halts Scottish Premiership gameResult: Celtic thrash Aberdeen to claim League Cup
> Aberdeen Homepage
More Rangers News
Ryan Jack of Aberdeen during the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park Stadium on March 1, 2015
Ryan Jack: 'Losing Aberdeen captaincy was heartbreaking'
 A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Carlos Pena waiting on Rangers work permit
 Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Sheffield Wednesday join chase for Rangers target Graham Dorrans?
Norwich reject Rangers bid for Dorrans?Wolves to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?Rangers complete Bruno Alves signingBruno Alves 'closing on Rangers move'Rangers set sights on Mexican forward?
Wallace expects to miss rest of Rangers seasonCaixinha in talks with transfer targetsHill 'to leave Rangers this summer'Christophe Berra leaves Ipswich TownChelsea agree deal to sign Billy Gilmour
> Rangers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Aberdeen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Dundee00000000
4Hamilton AcademicalHamilton00000000
5Hearts00000000
6Hibernian00000000
7Kilmarnock00000000
8Motherwell00000000
9Partick Thistle00000000
10RangersRangers00000000
11Ross County00000000
12St Johnstone00000000
> Full Version
 