Jack Laugher and Chris Mears take silver at the Beijing leg of the FINA Diving World Series.

Team GB's Olympic gold-winning duo Jack Laugher and Chris Mears have taken a silver medal at the first meet of the FINA Diving World Series in Beijing.

The pair posted a tally of 427.98 across their six dives in the 3m synchro event, including a score of 88.92 for their most ambitious dive, the forward 2-1/2 somersault with 3 twists.

The medal represents GB's first podium finish in Beijing after Tom Daley and Daniel Goodfellow came fourth in the 10m synchro competition earlier in the day.

As expected, China topped the podium with a score of 450.39 from Cao Yuan and new partner Xie Siyi, while a close race for bronze saw Russia's Ilya Zakharov and Evgenii Kuznetsov edge ahead with a final score of 419.25.

Patrick Hausding and Stephan Feck of Germany were forced to settle for fourth with 417.39, just ahead of Mexican veterans Rommel Pacheco and Jahir Ocampo on 417.12.

Philippe Gagne and Francois Imbeau-Dulac of Canada brought up the rear with 386.10.

Laugher now goes on to compete as an individual in the 3m springboard event tomorrow.

Final leaderboard - men's 3m synchro:

1. Cao Yuan, Xie Siyi (CHN) - 450.39

2. Jack Laugher, Chris Mears (GBR) - 427.98

3. Ilya Zakharov, Evgenii Kuznetsov (RUS) - 419.25

4. Patrick Hausding, Stephan Feck (GER) - 417.39

5. Rommel Pacheco, Jahir Ocampo (MEX) - 417.12

6. Philippe Gagne, Francois Imbeau-Dulac (CAN) - 386.10

Laugher and Mears dive-by-dive scorecard:

1. Back pike (2.0 DD) - 52.00

2. Reverse pike (2.0 DD) - 48.00

3. Forward 2-1/2 somersault 2 twist pike (3.4 DD) - 81.60

4. Inward 3-1/2 somersault tuck (3.4 DD) - 77.52

5. Forward 2-1/2 somersault 3 twist pike (3.9 DD) - 88.92

6. Forward 4-1/2 somersault tuck (3.8 DD) - 80.94