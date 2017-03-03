Result: Tom Daley, Daniel Goodfellow finish fourth in Beijing

Tom Daley and new diving partner Daniel Goodfellow on January 23, 2016
© Getty Images
Tom Daley and Daniel Goodfellow finish fourth in the 10m synchro at the Beijing leg of the FINA World Diving Series.
Editor
Filed:
Friday, March 3, 2017

Olympic bronze medallists Tom Daley and Daniel Goodfellow have begun the FINA Diving World Series with a fourth-place finish in the 10m synchro event in Beijing.

The pair posted a total of 409.59 across their six dives - including a top score of 85.47 for their forward 4-1/2 - missing out on a podium finish by just under six points.

As expected, China took top honours, with Chen Aisen and Yang Hao posting an overall score of 488.85 to finish more than 79 points ahead of the chasing pack. The tally included four scores above 90 points and included the session's best mark, a 98.28 for their back 3-1/2 in the pike position.

Patrick Hausding and Sascha Klein took second for Germany with a score of 419.10, while Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of Russia pipped Daley and Goodfellow to bronze with 415.50.

Mexican pair Randal Willars and Diego Balleza finished fifth with 393.21, and Yevhen Naumenko and Maksym Dolgov of the Ukraine brought up the rear with 360.09.

Daley and Goodfellow will now go on to compete as individuals in the 10m platform event on Sunday.

