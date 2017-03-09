Jack Laugher and Chris Mears take a silver medal in the 3m synchro at the FINA World Diving Series in Guangzhou City.

Great Britain's Jack Laugher and Chris Mears have collected a silver medal in the 3m synchro at the FINA World Diving Series in Guangzhou City.

The pair finished second in the first meet of the series in Beijing last week, and despite posting improved scores in five of their six dives, they were once again outgunned by China's Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan.

Laugher and Mears had a best score of 92.34 for their final effort, the forward 4-1/2 somersault, but their final tally of 450.60 was more than 15 points short of Xie and Cao's 450.60.

Russian duo Evgenii Kuznetsov and Ilya Zakharov picked up bronze for the second week in a row with 430.86, while Rommel Pacheco and Jahir Ocampo of Mexico improved to fourth with 420.42.

Canadian youngsters Philippe Gagne and Francois Imbeau-Dulac made significant strides on last week's score of 386.10, delivering a final tally of 411.96 to finish ahead of Germany's Stephan Feck and Patrick Hausding, with a 408.75.

Final leaderboard - men's 3m synchro:

1. Xie Siyi, Cao Yuan (CHN) - 466.02

2. Jack Laugher, Chris Mears (GBR) - 450.60

3. Evgenii Kuznetsov, Ilya Zakharov (RUS) - 430.86

4. Jahir Ocampo, Rommel Pacheco (MEX) - 420.42

5. Philippe Gagne, Francois Imbeau-Dulac (CAN) - 411.96

6. Stephan Feck, Patrick Hausding (GER) - 408.75

Laugher and Mears dive-by-dive scorecard:

1. Back dive (2.0 DD) - 53.40

2. Reverse dive (2.0 DD) - 51.00

3. Forward 2-1/2 somersaults 2 twists (3.4 DD) - 84.66

4. Inward 3-1/2 somersaults (3.4 DD) - 82.62

5. Forward 2-1/2 somersaults 3 twists (3.9 DD) - 86.58

6. Forward 4-1/2 somersaults (3.8 DD) - 92.34