Raymond van Barneveld of the Netherlands celebrates winning a set during his quarter final match against Stephen Bunting on January 2, 2015
Raymond van Barneveld is through to the World Championship semi-finals after recording a 5-3 victory over Phil Taylor on Friday night.
Raymond van Barneveld has recorded a 5-3 victory over Phil Taylor to reach the World Championship semi-finals.

In the 77th meeting between the pair, Van Barneveld hit six 180s but it was his finishing at important stages of the match which helped get him over the line.

The five-time world champion hit checkouts of 167 and 120 in successive legs to go 3-1 ahead and although Taylor hit back for 3-3, Van Barneveld found an extra gear during the closing stages and ended the contest with an 86 finish on the bull.

He will now play Dutch compatriot Michael van Gerwen after he powered to a 5-1 victory over first-time quarter-finalist Daryl Gurney.

The pair shared the first two sets but after hitting two 170 checkouts, Van Gerwen barely took a backwards steps and ended the match with an average of 103.08.

The pair join Gary Anderson and Peter Wright in the last four after the two Scottish throwers came through two scintillating matches during the afternoon session.

Michael van Gerwen of Holland celebrates winning a leg during his third round match against Terry Jenkins of England during the William Hill PDC World Darts Championships on Day Nine at Alexandra Palace on December 29, 2014
