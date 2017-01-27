Phil Taylor reveals that 2017 will be his final year on the PDC Circuit, but he may still compete in the Premier League Darts and World Series.

Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor has announced that he intends to partially retire from darts at the end of the 2017 campaign.

Taylor recently hinted that he would consider his future on the PDC circuit following three hugely-successful decades in the spot.

The 56-year-old, whose last success on the world stage came with victory over Michael van Gerwen in 2013, has now reached a decision and will curtail his commitments in 12 months' time.

Taylor, now ranked at number six in the world, may still play in other one-off events such as the World Series and Premier League Darts should he be granted entry.

"It's the last year for me," he told ITV Sport. "This will probably be my last Masters. The World Championship will be my last one. I can enjoy it more. I'm more excited now and it's ever so strange. I've got butterflies, whereas I didn't have that before.

"I'm looking forward to the next 10 months. The Premier League and the World Series are the ones that Barry [Hearn] has asked me to consider [playing in] so let's see what happens in January. The Premier League and the World Series are six, seven, eight months out of the year, so it wouldn't be retiring really."

Taylor won eight world titles in succession between 1995 and 2002, but he exited at the quarter-final stage last time out at the hands of Raymond van Barneveld.