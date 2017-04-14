Laura Kenny reveals that husband Jason Kenny is spending the next six months deliberating over whether to continue his cycling career into the next Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old won three golds in Rio de Janeiro last year to match his tally from London 2012, putting him alongside Sir Chris Hoy as Great Britain's most-successful ever participant.

Jason may not stick around to defend his titles in Tokyo three years from now, however, as his focus turns elsewhere following the news that he and Laura are expecting their first child in August.

"He's going to give himself a bit of time," Laura told BBC Sport. "He's having six months to decide what he wants to do, whether to carry on or to retire.

"I'm not sure he even knows to be totally honest. As athletes, you always want to carry on, you always want to go to the next one. As athletes you become this self-absorbed kind of person and everything's just about you, but there's bigger things in life than that."

Laura has four gold medals of her own, collecting two in London and two last year in Brazil.