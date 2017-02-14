Jason and Laura Kenny expecting first child

Laura Trott (L) alongside her boyfriend and team mate Jason Kenny (R) during practise ahead of the UCI Track World Championships at Minsk Arena on February 19, 2013
© Getty Images
Team GB cycling stars Jason and Laura Kenny announce that they are expecting their first child.
Olympic cycling champions Jason and Laura Kenny have announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple revealed the news through their social media accounts followed by a statement from their agent Luke Lloyd-Davies.

Lloyd-Davies said that the pair are "absolutely thrilled and delighted with the news" and "very much appreciate all the kind wishes and messages of support that they have received already."

Jason Kenny has won six track cycling Olympic gold medals for Great Britain, including three at last summer's Rio Olympics, while his wife Laura has four golds to her name.

The couple, who were married in September last year, confirmed the news of Laura's pregnancy following their 12-week scan.

