Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome "rammed" off road in hit-and-run

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome reveals that he was deliberately "rammed" off the road by a motorist while training in France.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 10:40 UK

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has revealed on Twitter that he was "rammed" off the road by an "impatient driver" while training.

The 31-year-old has insisted that he is "okay", but his bike suffered significant damage during the incident, which occurred near Beausoleil in France.

Froome, who will compete for his fourth yellow jersey in July, added that the driver sped away after knocking him off the road.

The British cyclist tweeted: "Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I'm okay. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!"

The news comes less than a month after Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi, 37, was killed when hit by a van while training.

