Array

Astana

Former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi dies after collision with van

Astana announce that 2011 Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi has died aged 37 after a being involved with a collision with a van while training.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10:34 UK

Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has died at the age of 37 after being involved in a collision with a van while training.

Scarponi won the 2011 Giro d'Italia after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title and claimed victory in stage one of the Tour of the Alps on Monday.

A statement from his Astana team said that the crash happened close to Scarponi's home in Filottrano, a town in the province of Ancona.

The statement read: "Michele died in the morning while he was training. This is a tragedy too big to be written. Our athlete Michele Scarponi died this morning while he was training on his bike close to his home in Filottrano. Michele has been hit by a van on a crossroad.

"Born on 25 September 1979, he left a wife and two kids. Michele ended fourth in the Tour of Alps yesterday afternoon in Trento. Then he went home in Filottrano (Ancona) by car with his masseur and was home in the evening to his family. This morning Michele went out on his bike for early morning training and there the tragedy happened.

"We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation. He was a real milestone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team. The Astana Pro Team clings to the Michele family in this incredibly painful moment of sorrow and mourning."

Scarponi was recently promoted to Astana's team leader for the upcoming Giro after Fabio Aru withdrew.

Lampre's Polish cyclist Przemyslaw Niemiec (C) celebrates his victory on the podium of the 15th stage of the 69th edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain, a 152,2 km ride on September 7, 2014
Read Next:
Niemiec grabs win on Vuelta stage 15
>
View our homepages for Michele Scarponi, Fabio Aru, Alberto Contador, Cycling
Your Comments
More Astana News
Sports Mole logo
Former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi dies after collision with van
 A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Malaga CF at Estadi de Mestalla on August 29, 2014
Report: Valencia in Nemanja Maksimovic talks
 Shakhtar players celebrate a goal during the Europa League quarter-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Braga on April 14, 2016
Europa League roundup: Shakhtar, Schalke and Zenit maintain perfect records
Result: Celtic leave it late to knock out AstanaToure to miss friendly against BarcelonaResult: Griffiths snatches draw in AstanaCeltic in line to face Astana or Zalgiris VilniusResult: Galatasaray earn Europa League spot
Half-Time Report: Galatasaray, Astana level in TurkeyLive Commentary: Galatasaray 1-1 Astana - as it happenedTeam News: Galatasaray name strong side for Astana clashChampions League: Group permutationsResult: Benfica on verge of qualification
> Astana Homepage


You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Cycling on LockerDome
 