Astana announce that 2011 Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi has died aged 37 after a being involved with a collision with a van while training.

Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has died at the age of 37 after being involved in a collision with a van while training.

Scarponi won the 2011 Giro d'Italia after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title and claimed victory in stage one of the Tour of the Alps on Monday.

A statement from his Astana team said that the crash happened close to Scarponi's home in Filottrano, a town in the province of Ancona.

The statement read: "Michele died in the morning while he was training. This is a tragedy too big to be written. Our athlete Michele Scarponi died this morning while he was training on his bike close to his home in Filottrano. Michele has been hit by a van on a crossroad.

"Born on 25 September 1979, he left a wife and two kids. Michele ended fourth in the Tour of Alps yesterday afternoon in Trento. Then he went home in Filottrano (Ancona) by car with his masseur and was home in the evening to his family. This morning Michele went out on his bike for early morning training and there the tragedy happened.

"We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation. He was a real milestone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team. The Astana Pro Team clings to the Michele family in this incredibly painful moment of sorrow and mourning."

Scarponi was recently promoted to Astana's team leader for the upcoming Giro after Fabio Aru withdrew.