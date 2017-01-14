Result: South Africa seal series whitewash over Sri Lanka in Johannesburg

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne bats during day three of the first International Test cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Park Oval in Christchurch on December 28, 2014
© Getty Images
South Africa dominate day three of their third Test meeting with Sri Lanka by taking 16 wickets to seal a series whitewash in style.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 17:42 UK

South Africa have wrapped up a series whitewash over Sri Lanka after taking 16 wickets on day three of the third Test in Johannesburg.

The Proteas came out on top in style as they won by an innings and 118 runs, adding to the previous triumphs in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town against their sorry opponents.

Sri Lanka headed into what proved to be the final day of the series sitting on 80-4 in their first innings, having seen four wickets fall on Friday in 28.4 overs, and their misery was soon complete as the hosts ran amok.

The tourists, chasing down 426, eventually went for 131 with 17 overs still remaining, with Upal Tharanga (24) the only player to provide any sort of resistance in another disappointing showing from his side.

After losing their remaining four men the Lions followed on 295 behind, but they continued to struggle and were 177 all out from 42.3 overs - Dimuth Karunaratne adding 50 runs in the second innings and Suranga Lakmal 31, which proved too little, too late.

View our homepages for Upal Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Cricket
Your Comments
More South Africa News
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne bats during day three of the first International Test cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Park Oval in Christchurch on December 28, 2014
Result: South Africa seal series whitewash over Sri Lanka in Johannesburg
 Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Sri Lanka lose four quick wickets in third Test against South Africa
 Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Hashim Amla, JP Duminy put South Africa in command against Sri Lanka
Result: South Africa seal series win over Sri LankaSouth Africa on brink of win in second TestSouth Africa take command in Cape TownResult: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri LankaSri Lanka still fighting against South Africa
South Africa build commanding lead in first TestSouth Africa seize control of first TestResult: Australia earn consolation win over South AfricaLate wickets give Australia advantageDu Plessis to appeal ball-tampering decision
> South Africa Homepage
More Sri Lanka News
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne bats during day three of the first International Test cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Park Oval in Christchurch on December 28, 2014
Result: South Africa seal series whitewash over Sri Lanka in Johannesburg
 Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Sri Lanka lose four quick wickets in third Test against South Africa
 Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Hashim Amla, JP Duminy put South Africa in command against Sri Lanka
Result: South Africa seal series win over Sri LankaSouth Africa on brink of win in second TestSouth Africa take command in Cape TownResult: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri LankaSri Lanka still fighting against South Africa
South Africa build commanding lead in first TestSouth Africa seize control of first TestResult: Australia claim T20 series win over Sri LankaAustralia post world-record T20 scoreIndia move in on victory over Sri Lanka
> Sri Lanka Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand