South Africa have wrapped up a series whitewash over Sri Lanka after taking 16 wickets on day three of the third Test in Johannesburg.

The Proteas came out on top in style as they won by an innings and 118 runs, adding to the previous triumphs in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town against their sorry opponents.

Sri Lanka headed into what proved to be the final day of the series sitting on 80-4 in their first innings, having seen four wickets fall on Friday in 28.4 overs, and their misery was soon complete as the hosts ran amok.

The tourists, chasing down 426, eventually went for 131 with 17 overs still remaining, with Upal Tharanga (24) the only player to provide any sort of resistance in another disappointing showing from his side.

After losing their remaining four men the Lions followed on 295 behind, but they continued to struggle and were 177 all out from 42.3 overs - Dimuth Karunaratne adding 50 runs in the second innings and Suranga Lakmal 31, which proved too little, too late.