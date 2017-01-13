Sri Lanka lose four quick wickets in third Test against South Africa

Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
© Getty Images
Sri Lanka reach stumps on day two of the third Test match with South Africa on 80-4, still 346 runs behind their hosts.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 18:59 UK

South Africa have reduced Sri Lanka to 80-4 at stumps on day two of the third Test match in Johannesburg.

The Proteas have already won the best-of-three series but they look on course to make it a whitewash after taking four wickets in 28.4 overs on Friday.

South Africa had resumed on 338-3 and although they only added another 98 runs in reaching 426, Hashim Amla ended with a score of 131 and Quinton de Kock contributed 34 further down the order.

Sri Lanka needed a bright start to their innings but they lost Dimuth Karunaratne to the fourth ball of the innings off the bowling of Vernon Philander.

Kusal Mendis hit a valuable 41 but Philander and Kagiso Rabada ended the day with two wickets apiece to leave the tourists needing a strong performance on day three to get back into the match.

Joe Root in action during the fourth ODI between South Africa and England on February 12, 2016
Read Next:
Root 'available for start of ODI series'
>
View our homepages for Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Dimuth Karunaratne, Vernon Philander, Kusal Mendis, Kagiso Rabada, Cricket
Your Comments
More South Africa News
Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Hashim Amla, JP Duminy put South Africa in command against Sri Lanka
 Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Sri Lanka lose four quick wickets in third Test against South Africa
 South Africa's batsman Faf du Plessis plays a shot during day one of the third Test match on January 14, 2016
Result: South Africa seal series win over Sri Lanka with 282-run triumph in second Test
South Africa on brink of win in second TestSouth Africa take command in Cape TownResult: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri LankaSri Lanka still fighting against South AfricaSouth Africa build commanding lead in first Test
South Africa seize control of first TestResult: Australia earn consolation win over South AfricaLate wickets give Australia advantageDu Plessis to appeal ball-tampering decisionDu Plessis ton puts South Africa in control
> South Africa Homepage
More Sri Lanka News
Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Hashim Amla, JP Duminy put South Africa in command against Sri Lanka
 Hashim Amla in action on day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Sri Lanka lose four quick wickets in third Test against South Africa
 South Africa's batsman Faf du Plessis plays a shot during day one of the third Test match on January 14, 2016
Result: South Africa seal series win over Sri Lanka with 282-run triumph in second Test
South Africa on brink of win in second TestSouth Africa take command in Cape TownResult: South Africa complete crushing win over Sri LankaSri Lanka still fighting against South AfricaSouth Africa build commanding lead in first Test
South Africa seize control of first TestResult: Australia claim T20 series win over Sri LankaAustralia post world-record T20 scoreIndia move in on victory over Sri LankaResult: Australia set world record in Sri Lanka defeat
> Sri Lanka Homepage