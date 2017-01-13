Sri Lanka reach stumps on day two of the third Test match with South Africa on 80-4, still 346 runs behind their hosts.

The Proteas have already won the best-of-three series but they look on course to make it a whitewash after taking four wickets in 28.4 overs on Friday.

South Africa had resumed on 338-3 and although they only added another 98 runs in reaching 426, Hashim Amla ended with a score of 131 and Quinton de Kock contributed 34 further down the order.

Sri Lanka needed a bright start to their innings but they lost Dimuth Karunaratne to the fourth ball of the innings off the bowling of Vernon Philander.

Kusal Mendis hit a valuable 41 but Philander and Kagiso Rabada ended the day with two wickets apiece to leave the tourists needing a strong performance on day three to get back into the match.