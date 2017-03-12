Result: New Zealand, South Africa draw first Test in Dunedin

The first Test meeting between New Zealand and South Africa ends in a disappointing stalemate, as torrential rain brings an early end to play on the fifth and final day.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 09:42 UK

New Zealand's first Test meeting with South Africa in Dunedin has ended in a draw after bad weather brought play to an early close on day five.

The tourists were stuck on 224-6 in their second innings on Sunday when extensive showers left officials with little choice but to abandon the fifth and final day.

South Africa had opened up a 191-run lead by stumps on Saturday and were looking to swing the Test further in their balance when play resumed, adding a quick 70 runs in the morning to set up a potentially thrilling conclusion.

Dean Elgar racked up 89 runs in the Proteas' second innings and Faf du Plessis finished on an unbeaten 56, including 10 fours, though in the end it would count for little as the elements ensured that the contest ended in a stalemate.

The second Test gets underway at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday.

