Australia in control in India

A profitable second day has seen Australia ascend to a dominant position in their first Test with India.

In total, 15 wickets fell in Pune as the tourists went 143-4 in their second innings having bowled out India for just 104.

The Aussies had got off to a strong start on Thursday as an unbeaten half-century from Mitchell Starc helped them to 256-9 by the close of play, and his stand came to an end on just the fifth ball of play on day two with four more added to the tally.

India's turn at the crease began as it meant to go on, with Murali Vijay (10) and Cheteshwar Pujara (6) soon back in the pavilion, before skipper Virat Kohli went for a rare duck.

KL Rahul (64) enjoyed a decent stand with Ajinkya Rahane (13) before a devastating run of seven wickets in eight overs that claimed the pair, swiftly followed by Ravichandran Ashwin (1), Wriddhiman Saha (0), Jayant Yadav (2), Ravindra Jadeja (2) and Umesh Yadav (4) to leave them all out for 104.

Up to bat for the second time, the visitors also suffered two early wickets as David Warner (10) and Shaun Marsh (0) both went to Ashwin.

Skipper Steven Smith (59*) lost partners Peter Handscomb (19) and Matt Renshaw (31) before the day was over but looked to be forging a profitable partnership with Mitchell Marsh (21*) as they ended day two with a lead of 298 and six wickets remaining.