Australia end day one of the first Test against India on 256-9 after an unbeaten half-century from Mitchell Starc helped steady the ship for the tourists in Pune.

Australia have ended day one of their first Test against India on 256-9 after an unbeaten half-century from Mitchell Starc steadied the tourists' innings in Pune.

A batting collapse in the middle order looked to have put the hosts in control of the contest, but Starc's late resistance with 57 from 58 deliveries insured that Australia will still be at the crease on day two.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Australia's innings got off to a solid start with an opening partnership of 82 before David Warner was dismissed for 38 by Umesh Yadav.

Yadav proved to be the main danger for India as he took four wickets, including those of Stephen O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon - both for ducks - in successive balls towards the end of the innings.

Matthew Renshaw was the top scorer for the Aussies, hitting 68 despite missing 32 overs of the action having initially retired ill just before lunch.

His wicket was part of the Australia collapse which saw the visitors fall from 149-2 to 205-9, but Starc steadied the ship and will resume at the crease with Josh Hazlewood (1*) tomorrow.