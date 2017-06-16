Tony Bellew will eye up a potential title fight with Joseph Parker should David Haye fail to shake hands on a rematch.

Tony Bellew has insisted that he has "many options on the table" for his next fight and will not be held to ransom by David Haye.

The 34-year-old is interested in a rematch with Haye, who he beat in 11 rounds at the O2 Arena in London three months ago.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is hopeful of seeing a second bout take place before the year is out, once Haye has fully recovered from the Achilles injury picked up in March, but Bellew may turn his attention elsewhere should a deal not be thrashed out soon.

"There's already been talks and negotiations for a rematch. I have so many options on the table and Haye is one of them," he told Sky Sports News.

"They want to do the rematch and I will do it in a heartbeat as long as the terms can be made and negotiated. If they can't be met, I have so many options, people have to remember that Haye needs me a lot more than I need him - I have nothing left to prove.

"I do love the thought of becoming heavyweight champion of the world, I'll be honest, I don't know if I'm good enough, but I'm willing to give it a go. Joseph Parker, I'm not playing around, I'm coming."

Parker laboured to a points victory over Razvan Cojanu in his last outing to extend his unbeaten record to 23 victories in a row.