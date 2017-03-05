Representatives of David Haye confirm that the boxer underwent surgery to his Achilles after Saturday night's heavyweight fight with Tony Bellew.

David Haye has undergone surgery to his Achilles after "completely rupturing" his tendon during Saturday night's heavyweight fight with Tony Bellew.

The 36-year-old was defeated by Bellew at London's O2 Arena as his corner threw in the towel during the 11th round of the bout.

It was later revealed that Haye had suffered an injury to his Achilles in the sixth round, which caused him to struggle for mobility.

On Sunday a statement by Haye's representatives read: "David underwent surgery to his right Achilles this afternoon, after completely rupturing the tendon during Saturday night's fight with Tony Bellew.

"David would like to thank everyone for their many messages of support, as well as the staff at the hospital."

Bellew was also injured during the fight, suffering a broken hand which has reportedly swelled to "the size of a small bowling ball".