Budapest withdraws from 2024 Olympics

Budapest has officially withdrawn from the race to host the 2024 Olympics.

The Hungarian capital's bid had come into doubt in recent weeks after a petition against the event reached more than a quarter of a million signatures.

Budapest City Council voted unanimously to abandon their bid on Wednesday and will now contact the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to inform them of the decision.

Budapest had only ever been considered a long-shot candidate for the event, with Los Angeles and Paris now the only remaining candidates.

The IOC will announce its decision on the host city in September.

