Manchester will rival Birmingham and Liverpool to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games after Durban was stripped of the right to stage the competition.

The South African city was initially awarded host city status 18 months ago, only to hit financial issues and fail to meet criteria set by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

English cities Birmingham and Liverpool were quick to make their interest known in taking on the responsibility, while Manchester is now also in the running, close to two decades on from hosting the 2002 Games.

A spokesman for Manchester City Council is quoted by The Guardian as saying: "It is disappointing that South Africa and Durban have been unable to organise the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Manchester has always considered itself part of the Commonwealth Games family and we worked incredibly closely with the Commonwealth Games Federation to deliver a memorable 2002 Games here in the city.

"If we were invited to help we would be pleased to work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and the government to ensure the delivery of a successful 2022 Games in England which could make a significant contribution to the growth of the northern powerhouse as well as supporting the Commonwealth sporting family."

Australia's Gold Coast will host the competition next year, and there is talk that the Queensland city will also volunteer to do the honours once again in 2022.