Durban, South Africa will no longer host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, confirms chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation David Grevemberg.

Durban were awarded the Games in September 2015, and were due to become the first African city to host the event.

However, chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation David Grevemberg has revealed that the city failed to meet the criteria set by the organisation, prompting a search for a new host.

"We are disappointed but it does not diminish our commitment to the African continent," BBC Sport quotes Grevemberg as saying.

"We have had to postpone these ambitions to a later time. We all share disappointment that this ambition needs to be postponed right now. It would have been the first Commonwealth Games in Africa but we remain committed to the inspiring potential of a Games in the continent.

"Discussions with a number of interested parties are under way. I am confident an alternative host city will be found and that we will have an inspirational Games for the athletes and fans across the Commonwealth."

Liverpool have previously expressed an interest in staging the 2022 Games.