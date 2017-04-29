England is up against Australia, Canada and Malaysia to stage the 2022 Commonwealth Games after Durban was stripped of its host-city status.

The Commonwealth Games Federation has confirmed that England is one of four countries in the running to stage the competition in 2022.

Birmingham, London and Liverpool all expressed an interest in hosting the event after Durban was stripped of its host-city status last month.

It has now been revealed that England is up against Australia, Canada and Malaysia to host the Games, with a decision due to be made in early autumn.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said: "We are delighted with the level of initial interest expressed by nations across the Commonwealth and look forward to working with all parties as plans develop for a Games to be proud of in 2022.

"An expert CGF Review Team will work with each country in the evaluation of proposals of potential host cities."

The Commonwealth Games were held in Glasgow in 2014 and Manchester in 2002, while the next edition will take place on Australia's Gold Coast next year.