England confirmed as possible hosts for 2022 Commonwealth Games

A general view during heat 8 in the Men's 100 metres heats at Hampden Park Stadium during day four of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games on July 27, 2014
© Getty Images
England is up against Australia, Canada and Malaysia to stage the 2022 Commonwealth Games after Durban was stripped of its host-city status.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 10:10 UK

The Commonwealth Games Federation has confirmed that England is one of four countries in the running to stage the competition in 2022.

Birmingham, London and Liverpool all expressed an interest in hosting the event after Durban was stripped of its host-city status last month.

It has now been revealed that England is up against Australia, Canada and Malaysia to host the Games, with a decision due to be made in early autumn.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said: "We are delighted with the level of initial interest expressed by nations across the Commonwealth and look forward to working with all parties as plans develop for a Games to be proud of in 2022.

"An expert CGF Review Team will work with each country in the evaluation of proposals of potential host cities."

The Commonwealth Games were held in Glasgow in 2014 and Manchester in 2002, while the next edition will take place on Australia's Gold Coast next year.

Shawnacy Barber of Canada competes in the Men's Pole Vault final during day three of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 24, 2015
