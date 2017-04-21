The UK government asks British cities interested in hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games to submit proposals for staging the event.

Durban was stripped of hosting the Games in March after failing to meet the criteria set by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Liverpool have set out their interest in staging the Games, as part of a bid to host the 2026 event, while Birmingham, London and Manchester have also expressed an interest in hosting.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport released a statement on Friday which read: "The Government is calling on UK cities interested in hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games to work up plans for how they would stage the event, culture secretary Karen Bradley announced today.

"The UK Government will work with interested cities and the relevant Commonwealth Games Associations on a detailed assessment of whether Britain can step in to host the event in 2022 after it was announced last month that Durban in South Africa can no longer hold the games.

"This will include looking at important factors such as the economic benefits the Games could deliver to the UK - and to the host city or cities - through international trade, investment and tourism opportunities, and how potential host cities could benefit as well as the necessary infrastructure and major event delivery experience that potential host cities have."

Britain hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, while the 2002 event was staged in Manchester.