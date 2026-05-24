Preview: French Open: Marin Cilic vs. Moise Kouame - prediction, form, head-to-head

By Seye Omidiora | 24 May 2026 10:28

Veteran former French Open semi-finalist Marin Cilic faces fast-rising Moise Kouame in Monday’s first round as he aims to avoid successive tournament opening defeats in Paris for the first time in his career.

The 37-year-old meets an opponent 20 years his junior in Kouame, who is seeking a maiden victory over a former Grand Slam champion on his debut at this level.

Match preview

Cilic is no longer at the peak of his powers these days, but the experienced Croat still packs a punch on his day with his big hitting.

The former world No. 3, who reached his peak ranking in January 2018, enters this year’s French Open aiming to avoid a first: losing in the opening round in back-to-back years.

While he is no stranger to opening round losses, as shown by early exits in 2007, 2011, 2016, 2020 and 2025, he has never suffered such defeats in consecutive appearances.

Entering his 18th main draw appearance in the French capital this year, the 2022 semi-finalist is bidding to improve his 31-17 Roland Garros record.

Cilic’s 65% win rate in the French capital may be his lowest among all four Slams, compared with 70%, 71% and 75% in Australia, Wimbledon and the US Open, respectively, but reaching the quarter finals in 2017 and 2018 and the semi finals four years ago highlights his competence on this surface when everything comes together.

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Looking to stun Cilic in their first tour-level match-up is a player 20 years his junior, whose 2026 rise has not gone unnoticed.

While he still ranks outside the top 300 on the ATP Tour, the teenage Frenchman has already secured three titles, winning in Hazebrouck and Bressuire at the start of the year and more recently on the clay courts of Santa Margherita di Pula.

Not every teenager has the privilege of being compared to Rafael Nadal; however, defeating Zachary Svajda in Miami saw Kouame emulate the Spanish legend as the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 match.

Now the 17-year-old enters his maiden Grand Slam appearance on home soil, bidding to upset the 21-time ATP champion and former French Open semi-finalist.

Entering the second Slam of the year on a three-match losing streak, snapping that run in Paris would be timely and exactly what the doctor ordered.

Head To Head

Cilic and Kouame will meet for the first time on the men's tour, with the winner taking a 1-0 lead.

The Croatian holds an 11-9 record at tour level, while Kouame brings a 1-3 record into the French Open first round, although his tally of wins across all levels stands at 23.

We say: Cilic to win in four sets

Buoyed by the Parisian crowd and his breakthrough season, Kouame may start quickly but could find it difficult to maintain his level over the best-of-five format against such a seasoned campaigner.

Cilic may drop a set, but his heavy hitting should stand him in good stead to overcome his teenage opponent and reach the second round at the debutant's expense.