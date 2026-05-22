Preview: French Open: Coco Gauff vs. Taylor Townsend - prediction, form, head-to-head

By Seye Omidiora | 22 May 2026 23:08

Defending French Open champion Coco Gauff returns to the site of her second Grand Slam title on Monday when she faces Taylor Townsend in the opening round.

The world No. 4 returns to action for the first time since losing a marathon Rome final to Elina Svitolina, and the American star will look to avoid an opening-round exit against her compatriot in Paris.

Match preview

Without a doubt, Gauff’s favourite Slam — at least going by performance — is the French Open, where she has never been beaten in the opening round.

Since a second-round exit to Martina Trevisan six years ago, Gauff has failed to reach the last four in Paris only twice — in 2021 and 2023 — with further deep runs in 2022, when she advanced to the final, 2024, when she was a semi-finalist and 12 months ago, when she claimed the title, demonstrating the 22-year-old’s clay-court expertise.

The defending champion enters this year’s tournament holding a 27-5 career record at the event, with her 27 victories significantly outdoing 20 wins in Australia and at the US Open.

A below-par start to the clay season brought early exits in Stuttgart and Madrid, but the two-time Slam champion reached the title match in Rome, where she lost a marathon final to Svitolina after almost three hours.

Carrying an 8-3 clay-court record into the French Open, Gauff now bids to handle the target on her back as she seeks a successful title defence at this level in only her second attempt.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Aiming to inflict the young player’s earliest Paris exit in six years is Townsend, whose best results at this level have come in the French capital.

While the 30-year-old left-hander has previously reached the third round at the tournament, that run came in her debut appearance 12 years ago.

Even though further second-round exits soon followed, the 30-year-old has not managed to progress beyond the opening round in four consecutive appearances, losing in 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2025.

With only last year’s fourth-round run in New York marking the only time Townsend has avoided an early defeat in the last five Grand Slams, the uphill challenge facing the left-hander is magnified.

Nonetheless, a 1-1 record against top-10 opponents on this surface bodes well for the older American’s prospects, especially as her only win in two clay-court matches against the elite came against compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Head To Head

Charleston (2019) - Quarter-final: Townsend 6-0 2-6 6-1

Townsend leads Gauff 1-0 in their head-to-head, although the pair’s only meeting was seven years ago in Charleston.

A then-15-year-old Gauff — ranked outside the top 300 — responded well to losing the opening set by winning six of the eight games played in the second to force a decider; however, Townsend turned the screw to dispatch the teenager in the third.

Much has changed since that contest, and Townsend will expect a sterner challenge against the world No. 4.

We say: Gauff to win in three sets

Gauff’s tendency to blow hot and cold means she is prone to being forced into deciders, evidenced by six of her past nine matches since Madrid going the distance.

That much is expected in the first match of her title defence, though the two-time Slam champion should avoid an unprecedented early exit in Paris.